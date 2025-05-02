NASCAR team brings surprising end to streak that goes back 11 years

Beard Motorsports tried (and failed) twice to make their NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2014 before eventually making their debut in the 2017 season-opening Daytona 500 with Brendan Gaughan behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet.

Since then, the team's appearances at the Cup level have been relatively sporadic. They have primarily competed in the superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway, though they have competed at a number of other venues as well.

They have never competed in more than five races per season, and they have never competed on back-to-back weekends.

But for the first time in team history, they are set to compete on consecutive weekends.

Anthony Alfredo, who failed to qualify the No. 62 Chevrolet for the team in February's Daytona 500, returned for this past weekend's race at Talladega and finished in 28th.

Though Texas Motor Speedway is not a superspeedway, Beard Motorsports are set to return, and with Jesse Love behind the wheel of the No. 62 car. Love made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for Richard Childress Racing back in April and finished in 31st place.

Love is also set to compete for Beard Motorsports in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. No additional starts have been confirmed for the team yet for 2025, but it is expected that they will at least compete in the August race at Daytona and the October race at Talladega.

Alfredo will likely return for one or both of those races after recording a career-high sixth place finish at Talladega last year.

The Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!