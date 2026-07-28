NASCAR Cup team losing a charter confirms its driver for 2027

RFK Racing's third charter is being loaned to them by Rick Ware Racing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, just as it was in 2025 when the team expanded to three full-time entries.

But under current charter rules, teams can only lease out their charter for one year over a five-year span. So Rick Ware Racing effectively leased out one of their two charters to RFK Racing in 2025, and the other one in 2026, meaning neither can be leased out for 2027.

However, they can be sold, and Rick Ware Racing sold one of their two charters to Legacy Motor Club, which plan to expand from two to three cars, for 2027. As a result, RFK Racing are set to have just two charters next year.

RFK Racing confirm Ryan Preece's return for 2027

They have no plans to drop from three cars back to two, and they have confirmed that Ryan Preece is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 60 Ford for a third year in 2027, even though the entry is set to be run as an open car.

It means that the Cup Series is set to see 37 full-time entries, rather than 36, in 2027, and it ironically marks the second time that Preece has been confirmed as a full-time driver of an open car this decade. He also ran the non-chartered No. 37 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing full-time in 2021.

But aside from the charter situation, there were questions about Preece's future with the team, given the fact that he has yet to finish a race higher than eighth this year and finds himself 38 points below the playoff cut line with just four races remaining on the regular season schedule.

Preece has been consistent, but his consistency has been in the form of top 20 finishes. Of the next 12 drivers below him in the point standings, 11 have better top finishes than he does, adding to the narrative that he is a limited-upside driver for a team that have already proven they have cars that can run at the front.

Brad Keselowski has proven it with five top seven finishes, even though he's lower than Preece in the standings, and Chris Buescher has proven it all year with six of his own, sitting comfortably inside the top 10 in the point standings and well-positioned to make his first playoff appearance since 2023 after being denied only by "win and in" in 2024 and 2025.

Given the pool of talented drivers with contracts set to expire after the 2027 season, you can't help but wonder if RFK Racing may look elsewhere to fill the No. 60 car for 2028. But perhaps more importantly, you have to wonder if they'll get their hands on a third charter again at that time.

Because when it comes to a race like the Daytona 500, no open cars are safe. RFK Racing know that all too well, after Corey LaJoie failed to qualify his open entry back in February.