NASCAR Cup team makes driver swap after latest DNF

MBM Motorsports, now known as Garage 66 in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, are one of several teams that have made select starts throughout the 2025 season, and they are set to make their 15th appearance (14th start) of the year in this weekend's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The team most recently competed in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, when Chad Finchum made his third start of the year and first since the early June race at Nashville Superspeedway. He was ultimately knocked out of the race with a brake issue and scored in 35th, marking the team's sixth DNF of the year.

Josh Bilicki leads the team with five starts so far this year, and he is set to make start number six in Sunday's 109-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina layout. He most recently competed at Watkins Glen International in August and finished in 37th place.

Josh Bilicki back at MBM Motorsports for Charlotte Roval race

Bilicki has three DNFs in five starts this year, but his other finish came on the streets of Chicago. He was one of the most popular picks to miss the race entirely with 41 cars on the entry list, and he not only qualified, but he delivered the team their best result since 2020 with a P21 effort.

Beyond this weekend, the team plan to compete in the season's finale three races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, all with Casey Mears behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. Mears made his first Cup start since 2019 at Martinsville in March, and he returned for the August race at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 66 car is the only part-time car on the entry list at the Charlotte Roval. The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was entered this past weekend at Kansas Speedway for J.J. Yeley, is not currently scheduled to return until the season finale at Phoenix.

Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 5 for the live broadcast of the Bank of America Roval 400 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!