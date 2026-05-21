NASCAR Cup team makes surprise driver change before Coca-Cola 600

Carson Hocevar has run all but one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race so far this season. Because he is only in his third season as a full-time Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, he is not subject to the eight-race limit, which was increased from five races this past offseason.

The only Truck Series race Hocevar has missed so far this season is the inaugural street course race in St. Petersburg, Florida, because the Cup Series was competing at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) that same weekend. Former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe instead drove the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports' Truck Series team in this event.

Hocevar was lined up to compete in this Friday night's Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to prepare for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, the longest race across any NASCAR national series schedule. However, plans have changed.

Spire Motorsports changes drivers for Charlotte Truck race

Connor Zilisch, who competed for the team in a third truck at Watkins Glen International two weekends ago, is set to replace Hocevar behind the wheel of the No. 77 truck at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval in Concord, North Carolina.

The third truck, which has only been entered twice this year, is still set to be entered again at Charlotte. Shane van Gisbergen, one of Zilisch's full-time Trackhouse Racing Cup Series teammates, is set to be behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet. SVG also competed in the Truck Series race at Watkins Glen, but for Niece Motorsports.

The team's other full-time truck, the No. 7 Chevrolet, is set to be driven by Kyle Busch for the fifth time this year. Busch is the series co-leader with two wins, and he is an eight-time Truck Series winner at Charlotte.

Hocevar is expected to return to the No. 77 truck for next weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway.

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