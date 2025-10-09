NASCAR Cup team out after 32nd place finish at the Charlotte Roval

MBM Motorsports, officially now known as Garage 66 on the NASCAR Cup Series side, made their 15th appearance and 14th start of the 2025 season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this past weekend, and it marked the sixth start of the year for Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Bilicki finished the race in 32nd place, his best effort since delivering the team their best overall finish since 2020 with a 21st place result at the Chicago Street Course in July.

At the Charlotte Roval, the Carl Long-owned team was the one and only part-time team on the entry list. This week's entry list at Las Vegas Motor Speedway features two of such teams, but Garage 66 isn't one of them.

Garage 66 out after Charlotte Roval race

NY Racing Team have entered the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley and Live Fast Motorsports have entered the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge for Sunday afternoon's 267-lap South Point 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval, but the No. 66 Ford is not on the entry list.

That said, this is likely the team's final absence of the 2025 season. They have already announced plans to run the No. 66 Ford in each of the season's final three races at Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, each time with Casey Mears behind the wheel.

Mears returned to the Cup Series for the first time since 2019 in the March race at Martinsville, and he came back for the August race at Daytona International Speedway. His 29th place finish at Daytona is the team's best oval finish of the season thus far.

As for this weekend's race, the South Point 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12. This race is the final race of the year set to be shown live on USA Network, as the remaining three are all set to be shown live on NBC.