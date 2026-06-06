NASCAR Cup team out after rare stretch not seen since 2021

Not since the end of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season had MBM Motorsports, officially known as Garage 66 on the Cup side, run at least five consecutive races; they ran eight in a row to end the season that year.

But that changed this year, when they competed in each race from the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway through this past weekend's race at Nashville Speedway.

Chad Finchum finished in a career-high 28th place at Talladega and then placed 33rd at Texas Motor Speedway. Josh Bilicki placed 34th at Watkins Glen International, and Timmy Hill, in his first start at a track other than Darlington Raceway since 2021, was knocked out at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to a fire in the No. 66 Ford. Finchum that matched his career-best of 28th at Nashville.

This weekend at Michigan International Speedway, however, there is just one non-chartered (open) car on the entry list, and it is not the No. 66 car.

Garage 66 out for first time since mid-April

The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is the only open car set to run Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval. J.J. Yeley is set to drive it for the first time since the February race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway); the car hasn't been run since Talladega, when Joey Gase ran it.

Beyond this weekend, Garage 66 do not currently have any more Cup Series plans until the season's 21st race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in mid-July. They have six more starts planned for 2026, but they have not confirmed drivers for any of them.

Finchum leads all drivers with four starts in the No. 66 Ford this year. Hill has competed twice, while Bilicki and Casey Mears have each competed once.

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 15th race!