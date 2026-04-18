NASCAR Cup team out at Kansas after second straight DNF

Garage 66, the NASCAR Cup Series team formerly known as MBM Motorsports, returned to the series this past weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for their third start of the 2026 season and first with Chad Finchum behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

Finchum's DNF, which came after he had run only 241 of the 505 laps around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, was attributed to a steering issue.

It marked the team's second consecutive DNF, as Timmy Hill was forced to retire from the race at Darlington Raceway in March with an early handling issue.

The team have not finished a race since their first appearance of the year, when Casey Mears finished 32nd in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway after becoming the first driver to successfully qualify for the "Great American Race" for the Carl Long-owned organization since Hill did so in 2020.

But after their second conscutive DNF, they will not be competing this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Garage 66 out at Kansas

The team did not compete in either race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas in 2025, and they didn't do so in 2024 either. They still have plans to return later this season for select races, although drivers have only been announced for two of the remaining seven races they are expected to run.

Finchum is set to return for the race at Texas Motor Speedway in early May, and Josh Bilicki is set to make his first start of the year in the road course race at Watkins Glen International the following weekend.

The team also plan to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway in both May and October, Richmond Raceway in August, Bristol in September, and Talladega Superspeedway in October.

This weekend at Kansas, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota is the only open car on the entry list, so it is locked into the race, along with the 36 chartered cars. Corey Heim is set to drive it again after doing so in the Daytona 500.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 19. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!