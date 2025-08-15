NASCAR Cup team out at Richmond after worst finish of 2025

Katherine Legge has proven plenty of NASCAR fans wrong this year, specifically after her much-maligned Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March.

She recorded Live Fast Motorsports' best-ever finish in a road or street course race on the streets of Chicago in 19th place, and she went on to produce the team's best-ever finish in a non-drafting superspeedway race, a 17th place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, despite having not gained any additional Cup Series oval experience between her disastrous Phoenix debut and that race.

However, things did not go her way at Watkins Glen International, where she initially ran well before ultimately having to settle for 36th place, her worst finish in six starts – and the team's worst finish in nine starts – this year.

Live Fast Motorsports, Katherine Legge out at Richmond

Legge had initially planned on competing this weekend at Richmond Raceway, but when the Brickyard 400 was added to her schedule, that was changed, and the B.J. McLeod-owned team opted not to field the No. 78 Chevrolet in the Cook Out 400 at all this weekend.

In fact, none of the four part-time non-chartered (open) cars that ran at Watkins Glen are back at the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track. The others include the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which didn't actually start the race at Watkins Glen following Connor Zilisch's injury.

This weekend, the two part-time open cars on the entry list are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing, which is set to be driven by Jesse Love, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim.

Despite being one of the popular picks to become the first non-Daytona 500 DNQ since 2018, it was Legge who memorably bumped Heim out of the Chicago race after Heim made a mistake in qualifying.

Saturday's Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.