NASCAR Cup team set to make rare return, but not for the Daytona 500

Team AmeriVet, the team formerly known as The Money Team Racing back when the organization was associated with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., have quietly competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in each of the four more recent seasons.

They've only made a total of nine appearances in points races, but one of their two appearances in 2026 came in the non-points preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, when short track racer Burt Myers got behind of the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.

Although he failed to qualify for the main event, that appearance led to him making his official Cup Series debut in what turned out to be the team's one and only start in a points race in 2025. That race took place less than two months later at Martinsville Speedway.

Burt Myers, Team AmeriVet set for 2026 NASCAR return

Team AmeriVet have not made a Daytona 500 appearance since 2023, even though they are impressively two-for-two when it comes to qualifying for the race as a non-chartered (open) team, and they have no plans to return for that race in 2026.

The fact that there are expected to be seven open cars battling for only four open spots would have made it difficult for the part-time No. 50 entry to make it into the race.

However, they are once again set to attempt to qualify for the Clash, and they are once again set to do so with Myers behind the wheel of the No. 50 car. Tony Eury Jr. is once again set to serve as Myers' crew chief.

The 50-year-old Myers, a native of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, is a Bowman Gray Stadium legend who has more experience around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina than any of NASCAR's full-time drivers.

He has experienced levels of success at the venue that are off the charts, including 11 track Modified championships and more than 100 race victories. His 102nd victory broke the track's all-time record in June 2025.

Myers, who finished 36th in his official Cup debut at Martinsville, placed ninth in his Clash heat race in 2025 after contact with Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Cook Out Clash is set to be shown live on Fox from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!