NASCAR Cup team confirms return after preseason disappointment

Team AmeriVet, which used to be known as The Money Team Racing before a rebrand which took place ahead of their two NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2024, attempted to compete in the 2025 preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

They entered the No. 50 Chevrolet for Burt Myers, but he was unable to advance out of his heat race to the main event, and he was not able to get in via the Last Chance Qualifier either.

Given the team's relative inexperience in the Cup Series, they made clear before the 2025 season officially began that they would only be competing in races for which the entry list featured under 40 cars. It's why they sat out the Daytona 500; with 45 cars on the entry list, they faced long odds simply to qualify.

Team AmeriVet set for first NASCAR Cup start of 2025 at Martinsville

But now they have confirmed that they are set to make their first official start of the season in the upcoming Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, and Myers is set to reprise his role as the driver of the No. 50 Chevrolet as he attempts to make his official Cup Series debut.

The 49-year-old short track ace, who hails from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, has made just one career NASCAR national series start, and it came in the Truck Series at Martinsville back in 2009, when he finished in 19th place for Green Light Racing.

Team AmeriVet have never competed at the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, even going back to their days as The Money Team Racing. The Cook Out 400 is set to mark their ninth Cup Series start, and Martinsville is set to become their sixth different venue.

The Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!