NASCAR: 2025 Bowman Gray Clash qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The preseason Clash exhibition race has changed venues yet again, with Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum being ditched after just three seasons in favor of Bowman Gray Stadium, a historic quarter-mile oval that has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1971.
The speeds from practice determine the starting lineups for Saturday's four 25-lap heat races at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval. The top five drivers in each heat race advance to the main event, while those who fail to qualify have one more chance to do so in Sunday's 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier.
Among drivers who fail to qualify, the top finisher from the 2024 point standings locks into the 200-lap Cook Out Clash as the 23rd driver, effectively meaning that Team Penske's Joey Logano, the reigning series champion, is already locked into the main event regardless.
Qualifying results
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
39th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Heat Race 1 lineup
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Heat Race 1 advanced
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Heat Race 2 lineup
1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
10th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Heat Race 2 advanced
1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Heat Race 3 lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
10th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Heat Race 3 advanced
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Heat Race 4 lineup
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
8th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Heat Race 4 advanced
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Last Chance Qualifier lineup
1st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
15th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
19th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Last Chance Qualifier advanced
Full Cook Out Clash starting lineup
(Two LCQ spots TBD; one 2024 points spot TBD)
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
