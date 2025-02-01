Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: 2025 Bowman Gray Clash qualifying updates, full starting lineup

For the first time since 1971, Bowman Gray Stadium is set to host a NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday night.

By Asher Fair

NASCAR Next Gen test car at Bowman Gray Stadium
NASCAR Next Gen test car at Bowman Gray Stadium / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
The preseason Clash exhibition race has changed venues yet again, with Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum being ditched after just three seasons in favor of Bowman Gray Stadium, a historic quarter-mile oval that has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1971.

The speeds from practice determine the starting lineups for Saturday's four 25-lap heat races at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval. The top five drivers in each heat race advance to the main event, while those who fail to qualify have one more chance to do so in Sunday's 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier.

Among drivers who fail to qualify, the top finisher from the 2024 point standings locks into the 200-lap Cook Out Clash as the 23rd driver, effectively meaning that Team Penske's Joey Logano, the reigning series champion, is already locked into the main event regardless.

Full qualifying order/groups can be found here.

Follow along with live qualifying updates.

Qualifying results

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

13th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

36th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

39th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Heat Race 1 lineup

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Heat Race 1 advanced

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Heat Race 2 lineup

1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

10th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Heat Race 2 advanced

1st - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Heat Race 3 lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

10th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Heat Race 3 advanced

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Heat Race 4 lineup

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

8th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Heat Race 4 advanced

1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Last Chance Qualifier lineup

1st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

15th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

18th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

19th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Last Chance Qualifier advanced

Full Cook Out Clash starting lineup

(Two LCQ spots TBD; one 2024 points spot TBD)

1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Tune in to Fox at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2 for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier from Bowman Gray Stadium, and stay tuned in for the Cook Out Clash at 8:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

