NASCAR Cup Series: Two tracks losing race dates in 2025
By Asher Fair
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule looks a bit different than the 2024 calendar, with a number of tracks having shifted dates. Even the playoff schedule is quite different than it was this past season, which could bring an entirely different dynamic to a postseason that is already more and more maligned each year.
But despite all of the changes, only two race tracks have actually lost race dates, and only one of the tracks losing a race date is losing a non-exhibition race.
The drop in race count for two tracks comes due to the additions of Bowman Gray Stadium and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to the calendar.
Two tracks dropping NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025
Bowman Gray Stadium, which has not hosted a Cup Series race since 1971, is the new host of the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race, and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which has hosted a number of NASCAR series other than the Cup Series before, has been added to the regular season schedule.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum had hosted the Clash from 2022 to 2024 after the event was moved away from Daytona International Speedway for the first time in its history. The home of the USC Trojans is no longer on the calendar in any way in 2025, making it the only track to be completely erased from this past season's schedule.
The other track losing a race date in 2025 is Richmond Raceway, which had hosted two races per year since 1959 (except for 2020, when it lost a date due to pandemic-related schedule changes). In 2024, Richmond hosted a race in late March and in mid-August.
In 2025, the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval is scheduled to host only the penultimate race of the regular season in mid-August. That race is slated to be a night race.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.