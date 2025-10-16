For just the fifth time in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Beard Motorsports are on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's round of 8 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

After Anthony Alfredo failed to qualify for the No. 62 Chevrolet for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February, he returned for the late April race at Talladega and finished 28th, just one year after placing a career-high sixth at the same venue for the same team.

Alfredo hasn't been back since. Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love. who has also competed in select Cup races for Richard Childress Racing this year, has competed in two races for Beard Motorsports this season.

Love competed at Texas Motor Speedway in early May and was taken out in a wreck, and he finished in 24th place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

Anthony Alfredo in, Jesse Love out at Beard Motorsports

That 24th place finish is good for the team's best ever finish in a non-superspeedway race. They have competed in the series each year since 2017 and made appearances since 2014, though the Brickyard 400 was only their seventh non-superspeedway race in team history. But for this weekend's race at Talladega, Beard Motorsports have pivoted back to Alfredo.

Alfredo, who also placed 10th at Talladega as a full-time Cup Series rookie with Front Row Motorsports in 2021, is one of four drivers set to drive a part-time car in Sunday afternoon's 188-lap YellaWood 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval.

Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Casey Mears is set to drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, and B.J. McLeod is set to drive the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet. The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is not on the entry list after J.J. Yeley drove it at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, so all part-time drivers are locked into the race.

