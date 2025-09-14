NASCAR driver drops out of the playoff picture despite advancing

The round of 12 field of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is set following Saturday night's round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway. In fact, there were no changes at the round of 12 cut line in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, with all 12 drivers who started ahead of it staying ahead of it.

However, due to the playoff points reset that took place at the end of the round of 16, there have been some shifts in the point standings, including at the cut line.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick was one of two playoff drivers who did not win a race during the regular season, so he started the round of 16 below the round of 12 cut line with just 2,006 points (six playoff points). He was officially tied for 13th in the standings to start the playoffs.

He managed to advance to the round of 12 with finishes of second, 16th, and 15th place at Darlington Raceway, Gateway, and Bristol, respectively, and those results moved him up to seventh in the standings.

Tyler Reddick back below the NASCAR playoff cut line

But despite being seventh in the point standings to conclude the round of 16, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota is once again below the cut line to start the round of 12.

In fact, he's now last among the 12 remaining championship contenders with 3,006 points. He's three points below the round of 8 cutoff. Teammate Bubba Wallace is currently in the eighth and final spot above the cut line with 3,009 points.

Separating Reddick from Wallace are Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric (3,008 points) and Joey Logano (3,007), as well as Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain (3,007).

With Reddick ending the round of 16 in the top eight in points but now on the outside looking in, there naturally had to be a driver who ended the round of 16 outside of the top eight, advanced, and is now inside the top eight.

That driver is Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, who was 11th in points, ahead of only Cindric among advancing drivers, after his Bristol wreck. Elliott is set to begin the round of 8 with 3,013 points, placing him five points above the cutoff.

The Mobil 1 301 is scheduled to get the round of 12 underway from New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday, September 21. Live coverage is set to be provided by USA Network starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.