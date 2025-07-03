NASCAR driver out one week after making long-awaited Cup return

Corey LaJoie, who landed a part-time ride with Rick Ware Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after effectively being "traded" from Spire Motorsports to Rick Ware's team for Justin Haley late in the 2024 season, has been a part of the action for six weeks in a row dating back to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During the first five of those six weeks, LaJoie served as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video. But after Prime's first-ever five-race broadcast stint concluded with the race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago, LaJoie got back behind the wheel of the No. 01 Ford.

Unfortunately for him, he crashed out of last Saturday night's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he will not be back for this coming weekend's Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.

Corey LaJoie not competing at Chicago

LaJoie also crashed out of the February race at Atlanta, one week after a 22nd place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. His only other start this year came at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he finished in 34th back in April.

The No. 01 Ford is one of two cars that ran at Atlanta but will not run at Chicago. The other one is the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which was driven by Connor Zilisch.

LaJoie does not currently have any more starts planned for the remainder of the 2025 season, but that will likely change. Though he did not compete at Talladega Superspeedway in April, it would not be surprising to see him compete there in October, nor would it be surprising to see him make another start at Daytona in August to wrap up the regular season.

He is currently lined up to compete in the final eight races of the Truck Series season for Spire Motorsports, starting with the race at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15. In early June, he made his first Truck Series start of the year at Michigan International Speedway and finished in a career-high fifth place.

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.