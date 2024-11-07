NASCAR driver set for first Cup Series start in 207 races
By Asher Fair
Jeb Burton has not competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race since April 2019, when he drove the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing at Richmond Raceway. But that is set to change this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in the 2024 season finale.
A total of 206 races have been run since Burton most recently competed in the Cup Series. He is set to drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for Team AmeriVet in this Sunday afternoon's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.
Team AmeriVet, formerly known as The Money Team Racing, made their first start since March 2023 this past May in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and they did so with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet. He finished in 36th place.
The team have not competed since.
And they weren't initially supposed to compete this weekend either. They were a late addition to the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. The entry list with initially published with 39 cars, but the No. 50 Chevrolet is the 40th, meaning that the field is set to be full for just the sixth time this year and first since early October at Talladega Superspeedway.
AmeriVet Securities is a partial owner of the team following an ownership shift that took place before their 2024 return – and before the rebrand from The Money Team Racing.
AmeriVet is a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, so it is fitting that their first start of the year came on Memorial Day Weekend and their second is scheduled for Veterans Day Weekend.
The No. 50 Chevrolet is one of four non-chartered cars on the entry list for this race. NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, MBM Motorsports are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Chad Finchum, and Legacy Motor Club are set to field the No. 84 Toyota for Jimmie Johnson.
Burton, who currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Jordan Anderson Racing, is set to compete in Sunday's Cup Series race through a partnership with Luxedo Immersive Experiences.
