NASCAR entry list gets one late addition for Phoenix race
By Asher Fair
There were initially 39 cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, including three non-chartered entries. A fourth non-chartered entry has since been added, bringing the total to 40 to fill the field.
Team AmeriVet, formerly known as The Money Team Racing, returned to the Cup Series for the first time since early last season this past May in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Ty Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.
Now they are back at Phoenix, and with a driver who hasn't competed in a Cup Series race in more than five years.
Team AmeriVet returning at Phoenix
Jeb Burton, whose most recent Cup Series start came with Rick Ware Racing at Richmond Raceway in April 2019, is set to drive the No. 50 Chevrolet in this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona.
Burton, who is set to compete through a partnership with Luxedo Immersive Experiences, currently competes full-time for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Following a change in ownership before the team's return at Charlotte, Team AmeriVet is now partially owned by AmeriVet Securities.
AmeriVet Securities is a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, so the fact that the team's first appearance of the year came on Memorial Day Weekend and their second of the year is set to come on Veterans Day Weekend is fitting.
The other three non-chartered cars on the entry list this weekend include the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, the No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford, and the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. They are set to be driven by J.J. Yeley, Chad Finchum, and Jimmie Johnson, respectively.
