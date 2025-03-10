NASCAR driver shows up to Phoenix Raceway with a new name

It is standard for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to have their names written on the left side of their cars above the window net, but Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway put a new spin on that particular practice for one team and driver.

Andy's Frozen Custard, a chain of United States frozen custard stores with over 85 locations in 14 states, served as the primary sponsor of Cole Custer's No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford for Sunday's 312-lap Shriners Children's 500 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, race number four of the 36-race 2025 season.

As a nod to the partnership, Andy's Frozen Custard released the "Stone Cole 41 Concrete", fueled with vanilla frozen custard, pretzels, peanut butter, and melted chocolate chips, available at participating locations.

Start your engines, the Stone Cole 41 Concrete is here!



Fueled with vanilla frozen custard, pretzels, peanut butter & melted chocolate chip-it’s built for speed.



Get yours today at participating Andy's locations! @ColeCuster X @EatAndys pic.twitter.com/TOCyCCpZb8 — Haas Factory Team (@HaasFactoryTeam) March 8, 2025

And in a further play on words, Haas Factory Team and Custer repaid the favor.

Instead of using the name "Cole Custer" on the car, the No. 41 team used "Cole Custard" for this weekend.

This paint scheme is making us hungry. 🍦 pic.twitter.com/CiODvF1Cn1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 8, 2025

Of course, the official name on the windshield remained the same; that is a NASCAR requirement.

Unfortunately for Haas Factory Team, Cole Custer, Andy's Frozen Custard, and "Cole Custard", the No. 41 Ford's race came to an early end when it was taken out in a wreck just 99 laps into the race. Custer was officially scored in 32nd place.

Still, props to everybody for making this happen and figuring out a way to take advantage of the name similarities for a 'cool' play on words.

Sometimes it's the little things that can make a difference, and I think I speak for most fans when I say it would be nice to see this partnership continue to grow throughout the rest of the season and beyond.

Andy's Frozen Custard is already lined up to serve as the title sponsor of the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway; the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3.

