NASCAR driver, team out for the year after 28th place finish?

In many ways, Live Fast Motorsports' 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, their second as a part-time team after selling their charter to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season, has been the best season in their five-year history, even when stacked up against their three seasons as a full-time competitor.

Despite having made just 12 starts, they matched their season-high tally with three top 20 finishes, and those three top 20 finishes came within a span of four starts over the summer.

They included a 16th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway by B.J. McLeod, the third-best finish in team history, as well as a 19th place finish on the streets of Chicago by Katherine Legge, the best non-superspeedway result in team history at the time – and by a driver whom many believed wouldn't even qualify for the race on a weekend that saw the first non-Daytona 500 DNQ since the 2018 Cup Series season.

Legge, whose Cup debut at Phoenix Raceway in March was one of the more criticized debuts in recent history, then returned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and finished 17th after starting 38th, again giving the team their best non-superspeedway result in team history, and this time doing it on an oval in a crown jewel race.

Live Fast Motorsports done for the 2025 season?

But Legge's season wrapped up a couple weekends ago with her 31st place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and now the team's is likely over as well.

McLeod placed 28th in this past Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway, and the No. 78 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway. And although the team competed at Phoenix in March, it is not expected to be on the entry list for next weekend's season finale at the Arizona track either.

McLeod has not made an appearance in a non-superspeedway race since the 2023 season finale at Phoenix, back when he was the primary driver of the No. 78 car during their third and final year as a full-time team.

Live Fast Motorsports will likely be back in the Cup Series in an attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in February 2026. They have yet to successfully qualify since selling their charter, with McLeod coming up short in both 2024 and 2025.

