NASCAR driver, team out for the year after best finish since 2024

Beard Motorsports were one of four teams that fielded a part-time car in this past Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega, and it was Anthony Alfredo who drove that car, the No. 62 Chevrolet, for the third time this year.

It had been a tough go for Alfredo, who finished in sixth at Talladega back in April 2024, so far in 2025 in the Cup Series. He failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 after getting in a year ago, and he could only manage a 28th place finish at Talladega in the spring. He had not been back in the series since.

Beard Motorsports had made two other appearances since, however, with Jesse Love crashing out at Texas Motor Speedway in May and then placing 24th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. Interestingly, that 24th place finish was the best in team history at a non-drafting/superspeedway track.

Beard Motorsports done for 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Alfredo finished in 21st place at Talladega on Sunday, giving the team their best finish since Parker Retzlaff scored a surprise seventh place finish at Daytona International Speedway in August 2024. But Beard Motorsports will not be back for the remainder of the 2025 season.

In fact, just one of the four part-time cars that ran at Talladega is on the entry list for this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway, and that is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is once again set to be driven by Casey Mears. Mears is also expected to drive this car in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway next weekend.

The No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Hill at Talladega, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by B.J. McLeod at Talladega, are not on this weekend's entry list, and neither one is expected to return at Phoenix either.

Beard Motorsports will likely be back to attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 in 2026, just as they have done each year since 2017. They have never failed to qualify for the "Great American Race" in back-to-back years.

Sunday's Xfinity 500 is set to be shown live on NBC from Martinsville Speedway, with live coverage scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss the rest of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season!