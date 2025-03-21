NASCAR fans get concerning news with Homestead race update

All three NASCAR national series are scheduled to be in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, with the Truck Series set to lead things off on Friday evening before the Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and then the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

Though there is little to no chance for rain, which is a rare occurrence for any NASCAR trip to Florida in itself, there has been speculation that NASCAR could be forced to make a schedule change due to other sketchy conditions outdoors.

Due to the ongoing grass fires in the area, there have been recommendations to limit outdoor exposure, not just to stay clear of the fires but to limit the risk of respiratory issues, given the negative effect that the smoke and changing wind patterns are having on the air quality.

NASCAR Homestead race weekend at risk?

As of now, there have been no changes to the schedule at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval for this weekend, and with NASCAR having not specifically addressed the situation, everyone seems to be moving forward with the original plan to run all three races as initially scheduled.

The City of Homestead & Homestead Police are Closely monitoring the fire. Health: Limit outdoor exposure if needed. Traffic: US 1 may close intermittently; Card Sound Rd remains closed. The NASCAR events at the Homestead Miami Speedway continues. #TeamHomestead pic.twitter.com/qMHPkt62Lp — City of Homestead (@CityofHomestead) March 19, 2025

However, given just how close the fires are to the race track, this remains subject to change, and nothing is set in stone.

The fires began more than a week ago and have continued to spread due to the dry air and high winds. If the conditions shown in the video and picture above don't change significantly before the race weekend action is due to get underway, perhaps NASCAR will at least issue some sort of a statement.

As of now, Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Baptist Health 200 Truck Series race beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, the CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the Hard Rock Bet 300 Xfinity Series race beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, and Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 Cup Series race beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.

