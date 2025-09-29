NASCAR fans could be royally screwed for the greediest reason possible

Fox channels were reportedly at risk of being removed from YouTube TV if the two companies don’t reach a deal by Wednesday, August 27.

Fortunately, it didn't come to that, but even if it had, NASCAR's Fox portion of the broadcast schedule wrapped up back in mid-May, so this change would not have affected NASCAR fans.

Now a similar bout of corporate greed involving NBC Universal could indeed screw over NASCAR fans.

NASCAR fans could be screwed by NBC, YouTube TV dispute

During Sunday's playoff race at Kansas Speedway, a message was, at several different points, displayed on-screen: "Attention YouTube TV customers: YouTube TV is at it again. You may lose your favorite sports and shows on September 30. Go to GetYourChannels.com to learn more."

Unless a deal is reached between NBCU and Google, YouTube TV's parent company, by Tuesday, September 30, all NBCU programming could be removed from the streaming platform.

This includes NBC and USA Network, the two channels responsible for broadcasting the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series season. In the event that a deal cannot be reached in time, this dispute will have effectively come at the worst possible time.

During the Fox debacle in August, customers were further infuriated by the fact that, to add to the sheer corporate greed (and tone deafness) on display, Google planned to give its paying subscribers a whopping $10 credit if Fox and its networks were removed for an extended (yet unspecified) period of time. The same laughable plan is in place regarding NBC Universal.

Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400, the round of 12 finale, is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. There are four NASCAR Cup Series races remaining on the 2025 playoff schedule after this race.