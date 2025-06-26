NASCAR's fastest car just got nailed for being illegal

Following Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports' No. 17 Chevrolet, in which Chase Elliott took the pole position, led the most laps, and finished in fourth place after trouble on a late restart, was taken to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.

At the R&D Center, it was found that Rick Hendrick's team committed a frame rail conical receiver violation on the No. 17 car.

As a result, crew chief Adam Wall was issued a three-race suspension, and the team was docked 40 owner points, 10 playoff points, and issued a $40,000 fine.

Here is a diagram of the piece. Hendrick violated rules K and L in Xfinity https://t.co/LgIuPCJRAr pic.twitter.com/mBchVWRvyM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2025

NASCAR's fastest car gets nailed, ruled illegal

The No. 17 team is not a full-time team in the Xfinity Series, but when the car is entered, it is usually the car to beat. Kyle Larson and William Byron, two of Elliott's full-time Cup Series teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, have each won a race in the No. 17 Chevrolet this year, and the entry has placed second in three of its other eight starts.

Believe it or not, Elliott's fourth place finish is actually only tied for its sixth-best finish in 10 starts so far this year.

In terms of average points per race (excluding the penalty), the No. 17 team leads the Xfinity Series at 40.5. To compare, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series standings by 82 points with 618 points through 16 races, and even that is only good for an average of 38.6 points per race.

The No. 17 team's average over a 16-race stretch would put it at 648 points. Even in the Cup Series, points leader Byron has scored 623 points over 17 races, good for an average of 36.6.

Hendrick Motorsports have already confirmed that they will not appeal the penalties.

The No. 17 Chevrolet is not currently scheduled to run again until the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12. Corey Day is set to make his fourth start of the year in that event.