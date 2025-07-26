NASCAR: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order confirmed after 4 lineup changes

NASCAR is set for another race many consider a "crown jewel" on the schedule this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the Brickyard 400 back for the second year in a row following a three-year stretch of NASCAR's trip to Indy instead involving a Cup Series race on the track's interior road course, rather than the famed oval.
While Indianapolis is, by every measure, a superspeedway, it is not considered a drafting track, so the standard intermediate qualifying format is set to be used. Quite simply, there is one round of qualifying, and each driver gets one single-lap attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
There are still technically qualifying "groups", though I'm still not really sure why, seeing as how all the times are stacked up against one another, and unlike last year, there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position. There is also no longer any kind of row-by-row lane designation based on group number.
The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season, replacing the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024, including for last year's Brickyard 400. A full breakdown of the new order can be found here.
Here's a look at Saturday's qualifying order, featuring 39 drivers after a total of four lineup changes were made following the most recent race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.
NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order
Indianapolis qualifying: Group 1
1 - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
3 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
5 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
9 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Indianapolis qualifying: Group 2
21 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
25 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
29 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
31 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
32 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
35 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
39 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.