NASCAR: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order confirmed after 4 lineup changes

NASCAR is set for another race many consider a "crown jewel" on the schedule this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the Brickyard 400 back for the second year in a row following a three-year stretch of NASCAR's trip to Indy instead involving a Cup Series race on the track's interior road course, rather than the famed oval.

While Indianapolis is, by every measure, a superspeedway, it is not considered a drafting track, so the standard intermediate qualifying format is set to be used. Quite simply, there is one round of qualifying, and each driver gets one single-lap attempt around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

There are still technically qualifying "groups", though I'm still not really sure why, seeing as how all the times are stacked up against one another, and unlike last year, there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position. There is also no longer any kind of row-by-row lane designation based on group number.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric which was introduced ahead of the 2025 season, replacing the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024, including for last year's Brickyard 400. A full breakdown of the new order can be found here.

Here's a look at Saturday's qualifying order, featuring 39 drivers after a total of four lineup changes were made following the most recent race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: Full Brickyard 400 qualifying order

Indianapolis qualifying: Group 1

1 - Jesse Love, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

3 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

5 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

9 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

11 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

15 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

18 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Indianapolis qualifying: Group 2

21 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

25 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

29 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

31 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

35 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

39 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.