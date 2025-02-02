NASCAR: Full starting lineup for the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray
By Asher Fair
Four 25-lap heat races at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night locked a total of 20 drivers into Sunday night's 200-lap Cook Out Clash at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.
The 19 drivers who failed to qualify are all set to compete in a 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier on Sunday evening. The top two drivers in that race are set to advance to the main event, as is the top finisher in the 2024 point standings among those not yet qualified.
Because Team Penske's Joey Logano, last year's NASCAR Cup Series champion, successfully qualified for the Clash with a second place finish in his heat race, teammate Ryan Blaney, last year's runner-up, is locked in, even after a 10th (last) place finish in his heat race.
Blaney is set to start the Last Chance Qualifier in 17th, making him a longshot to finish inside the top two and lock into the main event that way.
Two other drivers have a longshot chance to lock in via the 2024 points provisional: Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs. Larson takes it if Blaney finishes in the top two and Larson doesn't, while Gibbs takes it if both Blaney and Larson finish in the top two. Blaney takes it simply without a top two finish.
Posted below is the starting lineup for the Last Chance Qualifier, plus the starting lineup for the Cook Out Clash (updated as needed).
Last Chance Qualifier starting lineup
1st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
12th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
15th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Garrett Smithley, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
19th - Tim Brown, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Cook Out Clash starting lineup
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tune in to Fox this evening at 6:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier from Bowman Gray Stadium, and stay tuned in for the Cook Out Clash itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!