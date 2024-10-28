NASCAR: Kyle Busch 'has a plan' as 9-year-old son climbs the ladder
By Asher Fair
Kyle Busch has fielded questions about the potential for his son Brexton's future in NASCAR pretty much since the day he was born.
Brexton has been competing since he was five years old, and he has already made significant progress over the last four-plus years.
And it might or might not help that Richard Childress also gave Brexton a signed $100 bill as a "contract" when Kyle signed a multi-year deal with the team in late 2022.
Kyle Busch: "We've got a plan"
There is no doubt that Brexton is one to watch. He has shown the speed, the family roots are about as deep as you can ask for, and he certainly has the support to go as far as his talent will take him. And that support does not come exclusively from his father.
"He's still early," Busch told Beyond the Flag. "He's only nine, so of course he's got some years ahead of him, but we've got a plan for him."
Brexton comes from a racing family. Before Kyle and his uncle Kurt, his grandfather Tom is also a former race car driver. Kyle is a two-time Cup Series champion and the all-time winningest driver in NASCAR national series history, and Kurt is a Cup Series champion as well.
Kyle wants Brexton to add to that family dynasty.
"We've got a 'dynasty' worked out for him that hopefully he can get to the NASCAR big leagues as he gets a little bit older," he continued. "But he's racing a lot. He's winning a lot. He's having fun a lot. So it feels really good to continue on his passion."
Provided Kyle's "retirement dream" hasn't changed, that plan may look something like this.
Kyle has said before that he wants to win a Truck Series championship before he retires. Though he sold his Kyle Busch Motorsports team to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season, he still competes for the team in five races per year.
That could very well open the door for Kyle to retire from full-time Cup Series competition whenever he feels he is ready to do so, run full-time in the Truck Series (and presumably win a championship), and then scale back to share a ride with and Brexton from the time he is eligible to compete in select events up until he turns 18 and is eligible to become a full-time driver.
And if all goes according to plan, perhaps the Busch family NASCAR dynasty will continue for many years to come, many years after Kyle retires.