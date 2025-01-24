NASCAR: Late driver change confirmed for the 2025 Daytona 500
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports have not competed in the Daytona 500 since 2020, and they have not even attempted to qualify for the "Great American Race" since 2022. The Carl Long-owned team sat out the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season but returned on a part-time basis in 2024.
They entered 2025 with a goal of competing in the season-opening Daytona 500 with Mike Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, but NASCAR ruled that the 65-year-old was ineligible, due to the fact that he hasn't competed in the Cup Series for 10 years and lacks recent experience in major motorsport events.
That left the team, which recently rebranded their Cup Series operation as Garage 66 (the Xfinity Series team is still MBM Motorsports) in need of a new driver and sponsor. Otherwise, they would once again be forced to miss Speedweeks.
Garage 66 confirm new Daytona driver
They do indeed still plan to enter the No. 66 Ford as they attempt to qualify for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and Chandler Smith has been named the driver. Quick Tie, a longtime partner of Smith, is set to sponsor the No. 66 Ford.
Smith attempted but failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 with Kaulig Racing back in 2023. The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia native is set to compete full-time for Front Row Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2025 after spending the 2024 season competing full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Smith's entry is officially the eighth non-chartered (open) car on the entry list, and there are only four spots open in the 40-car field with all 36 chartered entries locked in. That number could grow to five if Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves fails to qualify, as he would still be granted a spot due to the "world-class driver" provisional he was issued.
The fastest two drivers (among open entries) in the single-car qualifying session are set to lock themselves into the field, as are the top finishers (among open entries) in the two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Should somebody lock in twice, the next fastest driver from the single-car session would be in.
The single-car qualifying session is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 12, and the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 13 (7:00 p.m. ET on Fox). The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox).