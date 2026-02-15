NASCAR legend to retire after the Daytona 500, but not this year

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson initially retired from Cup Series competition after the 2020 season, his 19th season as a full-time driver, but after spending the next two seasons competing in the NTT IndyCar Series, he returned to the Cup Series in 2023 as a part-time driver and a co-owner of Petty GMS Motorsports.

Petty GMS Motorsports, formed in 2022 when Richard Childress Racing and GMS Racing joined forces, rebranded to Legacy Motor Club upon Johnson's arrival, and they switched from Chevrolet to Toyota after the 2023 season.

Johnson ran three races in 2023, though he was supposed to compete in several more until a family tragedy struck that summer. He ran nine races in 2024, and his two races in 2025 brought him to exactly 700 career starts, leading some to speculate that he could call it quits altogether after 2025.

Johnson is set to compete in Sunday's 2026 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, thanks to the Open Exemption Provisional which expanded the field from 40 to 41 cars, and before the race, he confirmed his plans to retire after the "Great American Race".

Next year's Daytona 500, that is.

Johnson, a two-time winner of the Daytona 500, finished third in the race a year ago, by far his best Cup finish since returning to the series two seasons prior. He is also currently lined up to compete in June's inaugural street race at Coronado Street Course on Naval Base Coronado, which is just 20 miles from his hometown of El Cajon, California.

His other 2025 start came in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a race he hasn't missed since returning in 2023, though that crown jewel has yet to be confirmed as a part of his 2026 calendar.

Legacy Motor Club are expected to run three chartered cars, rather than just two, in 2027, and Johnson is set to make his 24th and final Daytona 500 start in a fourth entry. While the No. 84 Toyota is a non-chartered (open) car, he is expected to be granted the Open Exemption Provisional again in 2027 for his official Cup Series swan song.

Johnson is set to turn his full attention to the ownership side of the organization after next year's season opener, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 21, 2027.

Legacy Motor Club's two full-time drivers are John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, and there is sure to be speculation regarding their third full-time entry as the 2026 season progresses.

Sunday's 68th running of the Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from the "World Center of Racing" beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, following a late start time change due to expected bad weather. Johnson is set to start 31st. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from what is lined up to be Johnson's penultimate Daytona 500 start!