NASCAR lineup sees 5 changes for North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its second and final exhibition race weekend of the 2025 season this coming weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

There are 20 drivers already locked into the 250-lap All-Star Race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, and there are 18 others who are attempting to lock themselves in via the preceding 100-lap All-Star Open.

The 20 drivers who are locked in have locked themselves in either by winning a race in 2024 and/or 2025, winning a previous All-Star Race (and still competing full-time), and winning a previous Cup Series championship (and still competing full-time).

All things considered, there are 38 cars on the entry list this weekend, and a total of five changes have been made since this past Sunday afternoon's points race at Kansas Speedway.

For the first time in 2025, a change has been made to one of the full-time entries. Because he is already locked into the main event due to his Daytona International Speedway win in August 2024, Harrison Burton is set to drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford which is usually driven by Cody Ware. Ware is still set to compete, but he is set to drive a second Rick Ware Racing entry: the No. 15 Ford.

Three other changes have been made. At Kansas, Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Jesse Love, and 23XI Racing fielded the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim. Neither one of those cars, or drivers, are on the North Wilkesboro entry list.

However, there is still one other part-time car on the entry list: the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. Chad Finchum is set to drive that car.

Justin Allgaier is also set to qualify the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Kyle Larson as Larson remains at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 practice and qualifying, but Larson is set to compete in the main event.

Here is the entry list for the All-Star Race.

NASCAR All-Star Race entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



10 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



11 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



14 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



15 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



18 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



20 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

And here are the 18 drivers not locked into the main event.

NASCAR All-Star Open entry list

1 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



2 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



4 - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford



5 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



6 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



9 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



11 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



13 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



16 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



17 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



18 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The top two finishers in the All-Star Open are set to compete in the All-Star Race, as is the driver who gets the most votes in the Fan Vote, among the drivers not already locked into the main event (and who still have raceable cars).

The All-Star Open is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star Race itself is then set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.