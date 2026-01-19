NASCAR makes 'pathetic' rule change, triggering Tony Stewart conspiracy theory

In addition to the playoff overhaul, NASCAR has made a number of other rule changes as the start of the 2026 season quickly approaches. Among those rule changes was a Truck Series-specific rule change that has to do with the arrival of Ram Trucks as a fourth manufacturer.

Ram partnered with Kaulig Racing, which had never previously fielded a Truck Series team, to start a five-truck program in 2026. Matt Kaulig's team decided to halt their O'Reilly Auto Parts Series operation in the meantime, and while his Cup team remains aligned with Chevrolet, there are already rumors that they could land with Dodge if Dodge returns to the series in 2028.

Kaulig Racing's full-time Truck Series lineup for 2026 includes Justin Haley, Daniel Dye, and Brenden Queen, as well as a driver TBD. Their fifth truck is set to run as a "Free Agent Program", with several drivers, most of whom not yet named, rotating in and out throughout the 25-race season.

Truck Series races are limited to 36 trucks, but NASCAR has instituted a rule change guaranteeing up to four additional starting positions "to a new OEM vehicle" for the first three races of the season, if the vehicle does not otherwise earn a starting spot. This means there could be up to 40 trucks in the first three races of the year.

With the Truck Series being the only series with a new manufacturer this year, and Ram being the lone new manufacturer, this change effectively means that if any of Kaulig Racing's four trucks fail to qualify, they are still locked into the race (unless all five fail to qualify, in which case four would get in and one wouldn't, based on qualifying speeds).

Frankie Muniz, a full-time Truck Series driver for Ford's Team Reaume, called the rule change "so pathetic".

One fan even suggested that the change was made just to ensure that Tony Stewart gets to compete in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, as he was recently named the driver of Kaulig Racing's free agent No. 25 truck for that race.

Stewart hasn't made a NASCAR start since 2016, and he hasn't competed in the Truck Series since 2005.

Whether or not Kaulig Racing end up needing to fall back on this rule remains to be seen. It could end up being a rule change that affects absolutely nothing.

While it could definitely be viewed as controversial, seeing as how there is literally only one potential beneficiary while so many others run the risk of actually missing races if they can't qualify on merit, it seems to be a rule that NASCAR plans on keeping in the rule book for years to come, not just a temporary adjustment for 2026.

The first three races of the season are scheduled to take place at Daytona on Friday, February 13, at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, February 21, and on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, February 28.

The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled to get the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season underway on Friday, February 13, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 from Daytona beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.