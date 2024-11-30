NASCAR: Multiple broadcast booth changes confirmed for 2025
By Asher Fair
Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are set to join Fox and NBC as NASCAR Cup Series broadcast partners as a part of a new seven-year media rights deal worth $7.7 billion.
The deal is set to go into effect at the start of the 2025 season after the previous 10-year deal, which included only Fox Sports and NBC Sports, expired at the end of the 2024 season.
Amazon and TNT are each set to be responsible for five mid-season races, with Amazon set to take over after Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule opens up the season and TNT set to follow before NBC takes over for the remainder of the year.
Several months ago, when it was confirmed that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would not be returning to the NBC booth for a seventh consecutive season in 2024, he confirmed that he had signed a deal with both Amazon and TNT to serve as a driver analyst from 2025.
Now both partners have solidified the rest of their broadcast booths.
And both are set to look the same.
After spending 19 seasons with Fox Sports as the lead announcer for multiple NASCAR series, Adam Alexander is set to serve as the lead announcer for both Amazon and TNT starting next year.
He and Earnhardt are set to be joined by Steve Letarte. The former crew chief and Earnhardt worked alongside one another as analysts in the NBC Sports booth from 2018 to 2023 after winning five races together in the Cup Series. Letarte joined NBC in 2015.
The Fox Sports Cup Series booth is expected to look the same as it did in 2024 following the addition of analyst Kevin Harvick. For two years following Jeff Gordon's departure post-2021, Fox Sports called upon a number of different individuals to occupy the third spot in the booth alongside lead announcer Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer.
As for NBC Sports, they made the move to bring in Leigh Diffey before the 2024 season ended to ensure that he would not leave the network with IndyCar set to move from NBC to Fox in 2025. He had been IndyCar's lead announcer since 2013.
Diffey replaced lead announcer Rick Allen, who moved to the Xfinity Series, and joined analysts Letarte and Jeff Burton. Both are expected to return next year, even with Letarte having accepted the same role at Amazon and TNT.
Fox's coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin with the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 2. Fox's first race of the regular season is scheduled to be the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16.
Amazon's coverage is scheduled to begin with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. TNT's coverage is scheduled to begin with the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 29. NBC's coverage is scheduled to begin with the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3.
Fox's 14 races are still set to be split up between Fox (five races) and Fox Sports 1 (nine). NBC's 14 races are still set to be split up between NBC (four) and USA Network (10). Races on Fox and Fox Sports 1 are set to be called by the same announcers, and races on NBC and USA are set to be called by the same announcers as well.