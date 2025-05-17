NASCAR's North Wilkesboro All-Star Race not being shown live on Fox

For the final time during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Fox Sports is responsible for live television coverage of a race weekend this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The All-Star Race is the second exhibition race on the 2025 calendar, with the other being the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium back in early February, and it is set to wrap up Fox's 14-race season-opening portion of the broadcast calendar.

Naturally, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as new broadcast partners as a part of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement, Fox's portion of the schedule was reduced, as was NBC's. Fox's dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), while NBC's dropped from 20 to 14 to wrap up the season.

Unlike in past years, a majority of Fox's races were actually shown on Fox Sports 1.

Fox opened up the year with four consecutive race weekends, but there has been just one race shown on Fox since the early March race at Circuit of the Americas, that being the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway.

For the ninth time in 10 race weekends, action is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 this weekend as well. This includes the 100-lap All-Star Open around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, as well as the two 60-lap heat races and the 250-lap All-Star Race itself.

Beyond this weekend, Amazon Prime Video is set to take over for five races, and TNT Sports is set to take over for five races, the five races of the in-season tournament, after that. NBC is then set to take over for the regular season's final four races, plus the entire four-round, 10-race postseason.

But as is the case with Fox and Fox Sports 1, the majority of NBC's races won't actually be shown live on NBC. In fact, after a 10/10 split last year, just four races are set to be shown live on NBC this year, while there are still 10 that are set to be shown live on USA Network.

USA Network replaced NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down following the 2021 season.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 18 for the live broadcast of the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and stay tuned in at 8:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the All-Star Race itself.