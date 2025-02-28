NASCAR has now lost two celebrity owners in the last year

During the back half of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, rumors emerged that Pitbull may be ending his run as a part owner of Trackhouse Racing, a run which began when Justin Marks brought him on as a partner ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2021.

Marks poured cold water on that rumor and even threw shade on the media for spreading it, noting that he and the Grammy Award-winning musical artist had "big plans" for the team for the 2025 season and beyond.

But just days before the 2025 season began, it was confirmed that Pitbull would indeed be leaving the team as a partner with immediate effect, ending his involvement as a Cup Series team owner after four years and confirming the supposedly bogus rumor.

But Pitbull isn't the only celebrity owner to leave the NASCAR Cup Series within the last year.

Before making their season debut in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last year, The Money Team Racing, co-owned by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., announced a rebrand.

That rebrand happened due to an ownership change, as Mayweather was no longer associated with the team and therefore it made no sense to have the team named after his The Money Team brand. With AmeriVet Securities, a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company, added as a partial owner, the team is now known as Team AmeriVet.

Team AmeriVet never competed full-time, running just four races in 2022 and two in 2023 before Mayweather's departure. They ended up running just two races in 2024 as Team AmeriVet.

But all things considered, the recent pop culture wave appears to be fizzling out as it pertains to Cup Series ownership. The good thing is that Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing and longtime NASCAR fan, appears to be in it for the long haul, even amid the team's antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR centered around the new charter agreement.

Trackhouse Racing are currently in their first season as a team with three full-time entries. They expanded from one car to two after the 2021 season by acquiring the assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and had run two full-time entries, one for their original driver, Daniel Suarez, and another for former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Ross Chastain, ever since. The third full-time entry is driven by rookie Shane van Gisbergen.

As for Team AmeriVet, they have not yet appeared on the entry list during the 2025 season, save for the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibiton race at Bowman Gray Stadium when they entered the No. 50 Chevrolet for Burt Myers. He was unable to qualify for the main event.

They are expected to appear at select tracks as the season progresses, but only in races for which the entry list is not full (fewer than 40 cars) and thus they don't risk failing to qualify.