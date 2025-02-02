NASCAR: One driver locked into Clash, despite not qualifying
By Asher Fair
Four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night each locked in five drivers to Sunday night's 200-lap Cook Out Clash at the Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval.
But the main event is set to feature 23 drivers, not just 20. The 19 drivers who failed to qualify on Saturday night are all set to compete in the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier beforehand.
The top two finishers in that race are set to line up on row 11 in the Clash. But there is still set to be one car on row 12.
One driver locked in, despite not qualifying
Among the 17 drivers who fail to qualify, the top finisher from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series point standings is guaranteed a spot to round out the 23-car field.
2024 series champion Joey Logano of Team Penske locked himself into the Clash with a second place finish in his heat race on Saturday night. Teammate and 2024 runner-up Ryan Blaney, however, failed to do so, finishing in 10th (last) in his heat race.
Blaney is only set to start in 17th place in the 19-car Last Chance Qualifier field. But because Logano is locked into the Clash and will not fall back on the 2024 points provisional, Blaney is locked into the Clash now as well, whether he manages to make up at least 15 positions and place inside the top two or not.
Should Blaney somehow manage to make up 15 spots, a tall task given how challenging it was to overtake on Saturday night, then Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson would be locked in, thanks to his sixth place finish in last year's point standings.
Larson only managed to finish in eighth place in his heat race and is set to start the Last Chance Qualifier in 10th.
If they both finish inside the top two, then the 2024 points provisional spot would be awarded to Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, who finished last year in 15th place in the standings. After a sixth place finish in his heat race, he is set to start the Last Chance Qualifier in third.
Bottom line, if Blaney doesn't make up 15 or 16 spots in the Last Chance Qualifier, he is set to be the 23rd driver in the Clash, which seems to be the most likely scenario. The real question is about who the 21st and 22nd drivers will be. Either way, he is now locked into the race.
A full Last Chance Qualifier starting lineup can be found here.
Tune in to Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET this evening for the live broadcast of the Last Chance Qualifier from Bowman Gray Stadium, and stay tuned in for the Cook Out Clash itself. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!