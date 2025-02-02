NASCAR: One track removed from the calendar for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this weekend with the Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Though not a part of the 36-race points-paying portion of the calendar, the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval is one of two venues added to this year's schedule which was not on last year's.
And the track it has replaced is the only track on last year's schedule that is not on this year's.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum no longer on NASCAR Cup Series schedule
After 42 races at the Daytona International Speedway oval from 1979 to 2020 and one at the track's interior road course in 2021, NASCAR moved the Clash to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022.
The preseason race took place at the home of the USC Trojans from 2022 to 2024, but now the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return to "the Madhouse" for the first time since 1971.
Though Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is the only track from last year's calendar which is not on this year's, the Cup Series is set to visit a second new venue this year. Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been added to the calendar, while Richmond Raceway has lost one of its two races dates.
With Richmond itself still on the calendar for one race, no tracks that hosted points races in 2024 have been removed from the schedule for 2025 entirely.
The Cook Out Clash is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Bowman Gray Stadium beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially scheduled to get underway with the 67th annual Daytona 500, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16.