NASCAR penalizes two more Hendrick drivers before Chicago street race

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott did not complete qualifying runs in Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course, so they are set to start at the back of the field.

Set to join them is Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who also did not turn a lap around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) Chicago, Illinois street circuit in qualifying. Byron, Hamlin, and Elliott are set to roll off in 38th, 39th, and 40th place, respectively.

Now the two Hendrick Motorsports drivers who actually did run qualifying laps are set to join Byron and Elliott at the back of the 40-car field.

What’s that @Drake line about starting from the bottom again?



Unfortunately, due to needed repairs, all four cars will start tomorrow’s race from the back. pic.twitter.com/FaxmIcGLyJ — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 5, 2025

Unapproved adjustments and repairs were made to both Alex Bowman's No. 48 Chevrolet and Kyle Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet. So despite the fact that they qualified in 11th and 14th, respectively, they are set to drop to the tail end of the field for the green flag.

Larson is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane while Bowman is set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane. Pre-race penalties issued to additional drivers could affect just how far they fall back to start the race.

Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon was also penalized after unapproved adjustments and repairs were made to his No. 10 Chevrolet, but he only qualified 34th to begin with, so he isn't set to drop far.

Here's an updated look at the starting lineup for Sunday's 75-lap Grant Park 165 after these penalties were issued.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup in Chicago

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

14th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17th - Will Brown, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

26th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

36th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

39th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

40th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NOTE: This starting lineup is subject to change, depending on further grid penalties. Drivers sent to the rear are set to remain in their respective row and line up based on their initial qualifying positions.

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course.