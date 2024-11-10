NASCAR: Phoenix race not broadcast on USA, final race of old deal
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday afternoon with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, where four drivers are set to battle for the right to be crowned this year's champion.
This 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval is the sixth in a row on NBC to wrap up the 2024 season after 10 of the first 14 races to kick off NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule were shown on USA Network.
USA Network is in its third season as the alternate channel during NBC's part of the schedule, having replaced the now defunct NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Six of the regular season's final 10 races were shown on USA, as were the first four races of the four-round, 10-race playoffs.
Starting next year, when NASCAR's new seven-year media rights deal is due to go into effect, NBC's portion of the schedule is set to drop from 20 races to 14, due to the addition of both Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports for five races each. Fox's portion is set to drop from 18 (16 points races) to 14 (12).
However, USA Network is still set to show 10 races, as NBC is set to drop from 10 all the way down to four. Which races are on which networks have not yet been determined, but NBC's portion of the calendar is still set to wrap up the regular season and include the entire postseason.
NBC is set to take over next year after the five-race in-season tournament on TNT Sports. The first race of NBC's portion of the 2025 broadcast schedule is scheduled to take place at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3. This race is the 23rd of 36 points races on the calendar.
Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, as well as 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, are set to battle for the championship this Sunday. Blaney is the reigning series champion.
Live coverage of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is set to be provided by NBC from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.