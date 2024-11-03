NASCAR: Martinsville race not shown on USA, no more races until 2025
By Asher Fair
The final race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule before the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway next Sunday afternoon is this Sunday afternoon's round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.
NBC is set to broadcast Sunday's 500-lap Xfinity 500 live from the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval, marking the channel's fifth consecutive race.
NBC is also set to air next Sunday's 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval.
USA Network done until 2025; first race TBD
Following the shift from Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule to NBC's back in June, there were 10 races scheduled for NBC and 10 scheduled for USA Network. USA Network took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternative NBCUniversal-owned channel during NBC's part of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
There were six regular season races shown on USA Network and four shown on NBC, and the four-round, 10-race playoffs opened up with four straight races on USA Network. The last of those races was the September race at Kansas Speedway. NBC has aired all four races since, and it is set to wrap up the year with two more.
New media deal in effect for 2025
Before the 2024 season, NASCAR reached a new seven-year media rights agreement with current partners Fox and NBC, as well as Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.
Fox's portion is still set to open up the season and is set to drop from 18 (16 points races) to 14 (12). Amazon is then set to take over for five races, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in late May, before TNT does the same for the entire in-season tournament, starting with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June.
NBC's portion is set to be reduced from 20 races to 14, and it is still set to wrap up the regular season and include the entire postseason. NBC itself is set to drop from 10 races to four, while USA Network is still set to air 10.
NBC is set to take over starting with the early August race at Iowa Speedway, though it has yet to be determined which four races will be shown on NBC and which 10 will be shown on USA Network.
NBC set to wrap up 2025 season at Martinsville, Phoenix
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson are listed by FanDuel Sportsbook as the co-favorites to win Sunday's race at +500.
There is a three-way tie atop the championship odds, with Team Penske's Joey Logano, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell all listed at +340.
Full odds for both the Xfinity 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series championship are available here. Odds and availability are always subject to change.
