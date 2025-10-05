Beyond the Flag
NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval: Full race results and standings

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is once again the host of the cutoff race between the round of 12 and the round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, NASCAR | Keenan Hairston/GettyImages

Six of the 10 other remaining NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers are set to join Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in the round of 8, and Sunday afternoon's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to determine who those six drivers will be.

Will a third different winner emerge in the round of 12 after Blaney won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Elliott won at Kansas Speedway?

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning winner at the Charlotte Roval, and he also won there in 2021 en route to winning the championship. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen has won each of the four most recent road and street course races, an all-time record for a single season.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and van Gisbergen started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 1 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

Full Bank of America Roval 400 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Denny Hamlin (+8)
2. Ryan Blaney (+6)
3. Kyle Larson (+4)
4. William Byron (+4)
5. Christopher Bell (-4)
6. Chase Briscoe (-14)
7. Chase Elliott (-14)
8. Joey Logano (-24)

Tune in to USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12 for the live broadcast of the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!

