NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval: Full race results and standings

Six of the 10 other remaining NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers are set to join Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in the round of 8, and Sunday afternoon's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to determine who those six drivers will be.

Will a third different winner emerge in the round of 12 after Blaney won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Elliott won at Kansas Speedway?

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning winner at the Charlotte Roval, and he also won there in 2021 en route to winning the championship. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen has won each of the four most recent road and street course races, an all-time record for a single season.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and van Gisbergen started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our race updates from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 1 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 2 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



5th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

Full Bank of America Roval 400 results

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



16th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



20th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



33rd - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



35th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Denny Hamlin (+8)

2. Ryan Blaney (+6)

3. Kyle Larson (+4)

4. William Byron (+4)

5. Christopher Bell (-4)

6. Chase Briscoe (-14)

7. Chase Elliott (-14)

8. Joey Logano (-24)

Tune in to USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12 for the live broadcast of the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!