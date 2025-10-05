NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Roval: Full race results and standings

Six of the 10 other remaining NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers are set to join Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in the round of 8, and Sunday afternoon's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to determine who those six drivers will be.
Will a third different winner emerge in the round of 12 after Blaney won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Elliott won at Kansas Speedway?
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning winner at the Charlotte Roval, and he also won there in 2021 en route to winning the championship. Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen has won each of the four most recent road and street course races, an all-time record for a single season.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 around the 17-turn, 2.32-mile (3.734-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session, and van Gisbergen started beside him on the front row.
Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 1 results
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Bank of America Roval 400: Stage 2 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
Full Bank of America Roval 400 results
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
37th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. Denny Hamlin (+8)
2. Ryan Blaney (+6)
3. Kyle Larson (+4)
4. William Byron (+4)
5. Christopher Bell (-4)
6. Chase Briscoe (-14)
7. Chase Elliott (-14)
8. Joey Logano (-24)
Tune in to USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12 for the live broadcast of the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway.