NASCAR playoffs at Kansas: Full Hollywood Casino 400 results and standings

After New Hampshire Motor Speedway got the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs underway with the Mobil 1 301 this past Sunday, Kansas Speedway is set to set the stage for next weekend's round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval with this Sunday afternoon's Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is already locked into the round of 8 for the fifth consecutive postseason following his Loudon dominance. Will anybody join him, either by winning Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval or by building up enough gap over the cut line before what is usually a chaotic Charlotte Roval race?

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position for Sunday's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and teammate Denny Hamlin started beside him on the front row, as both are aiming to get to the round of 8.

NASCAR playoffs at Kansas: Stage 1 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR playoffs at Kansas: Stage 2 results

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The round of 12 finale is the Bank of America Roval 400, and it is set to be shown live on USA Network from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5.