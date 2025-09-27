NASCAR playoffs at Kansas: Full qualifying order (with 1 lineup change)

Kansas Speedway is scheduled to host the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, which is the middle race of the round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, this Sunday afternoon after New Hampshire Motor Speedway got the quarterfinal around underway this past Sunday.

Qualifying for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is set to utilize the standard format for intermediate tracks.

Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, there are no groups, and thus no row-by-row lane designations, and there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there has been in years past.

The qualifying order was determined by the simple two-variable metric that NASCAR fans should be starting to get familiar with by now. NASCAR replaced the old four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024 with this new and far more straightforward metric.

A detailed breakdown of the new one can be found here.

Notably, though there are no official groups, there were technically groups to determine the order. The 25 drivers entered who are not in championship contention were factored into the metric first, as they are set to qualify before the 12 remaining playoff drivers.

This is a standard rule change that is enacted ahead of every postseason so that the playoff drivers all qualify at the end of the line, even if some of them have worse metric scores than some drivers not in playoff contention.

Here's a look at Saturday's qualifying order at Kansas, featuring the addition of the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet after the New Hampshire race did not feature any part-time cars or drivers.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualifying order at Kansas

Non-playoff drivers

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



2 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



3 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



4 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



10 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



11 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



12 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



13 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



14 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



16 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



17 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



19 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



20 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



21 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



22 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



23 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



24 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



25 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



Playoff drivers

26 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

36 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tune in to USA Network this Sunday, September 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET from Kansas Speedway.