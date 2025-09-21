Beyond the Flag
NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Full Mobil 1 301 results and standings

The round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is underway with the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race since 2017, but that has changed in 2025. The Mobil 1 301 had been contested annually in July (June in 2024), but it is now the opening race of the second round of the postseason.

There are 12 drivers still eligible to win this year's Cup Series championship heading into Sunday afternoon's 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire, as four of the 16 playoff drivers were eliminated in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the round of 12 opener in Saturday's qualifying session, and teammate Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row on Sunday. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Mobil 1 301 race updates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 2 results

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff results at New Hampshire

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff picture after New Hampshire

Locked into round of 8: Ryan Blaney

2. William Byron (+47)
3. Kyle Larson (+41)
4. Christopher Bell (+29)
5. Denny Hamlin (+27)
6. Joey Logano (+22)
7. Chase Elliott (+14)
8. Chase Briscoe (+12)
9. Ross Chastain (-12)
10. Austin Cindric (-19)
11. Tyler Reddick (-23)
12. Bubba Wallace (-27)

The second race of the round of 12 is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28. Live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

