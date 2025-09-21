NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Full Mobil 1 301 results and standings

New Hampshire Motor Speedway has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race since 2017, but that has changed in 2025. The Mobil 1 301 had been contested annually in July (June in 2024), but it is now the opening race of the second round of the postseason.
There are 12 drivers still eligible to win this year's Cup Series championship heading into Sunday afternoon's 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire, as four of the 16 playoff drivers were eliminated in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the round of 12 opener in Saturday's qualifying session, and teammate Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row on Sunday. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Mobil 1 301 race updates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 1 results
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 2 results
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff results at New Hampshire
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR playoff picture after New Hampshire
Locked into round of 8: Ryan Blaney
2. William Byron (+47)
3. Kyle Larson (+41)
4. Christopher Bell (+29)
5. Denny Hamlin (+27)
6. Joey Logano (+22)
7. Chase Elliott (+14)
8. Chase Briscoe (+12)
9. Ross Chastain (-12)
10. Austin Cindric (-19)
11. Tyler Reddick (-23)
12. Bubba Wallace (-27)
The second race of the round of 12 is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28. Live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET