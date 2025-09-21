NASCAR playoffs at New Hampshire: Full Mobil 1 301 results and standings

New Hampshire Motor Speedway has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race since 2017, but that has changed in 2025. The Mobil 1 301 had been contested annually in July (June in 2024), but it is now the opening race of the second round of the postseason.

There are 12 drivers still eligible to win this year's Cup Series championship heading into Sunday afternoon's 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) "Magic Mile" oval in Loudon, New Hampshire, as four of the 16 playoff drivers were eliminated in the round of 16 finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Team Penske's Joey Logano took the pole position for the round of 12 opener in Saturday's qualifying session, and teammate Ryan Blaney started beside him on the front row on Sunday. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Mobil 1 301 race updates from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 1 results

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

New Hampshire playoff race: Stage 2 results

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Full NASCAR Cup Series playoff results at New Hampshire

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



13th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



14th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



16th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



19th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



20th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



22nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



27th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



35th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR playoff picture after New Hampshire

Locked into round of 8: Ryan Blaney

2. William Byron (+47)

3. Kyle Larson (+41)

4. Christopher Bell (+29)

5. Denny Hamlin (+27)

6. Joey Logano (+22)

7. Chase Elliott (+14)

8. Chase Briscoe (+12)

9. Ross Chastain (-12)

10. Austin Cindric (-19)

11. Tyler Reddick (-23)

12. Bubba Wallace (-27)

The second race of the round of 12 is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28. Live coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be provided by USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!