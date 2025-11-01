NASCAR playoffs at Phoenix: Full qualifying order after one lineup change

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for a points race for the 36th and final time in the 2025 season this Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, and a champion is set to be crowned.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson are set to battle for the title throughout Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval in Avondale, Arizona.

But first, the 38-car starting lineup (up one from the race at Martinsville Speedway this past weekend) needs to be set, and before Saturday's qualifying session, NASCAR has confirmed the qualifying order by using a two-variable metric that was introduced before the 2025 season started.

The current formula replaced a slightly more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. The 2025 metric can be found here.

The only stipulation this weekend is that the four remaining championship contenders aren't factored into the equation until the other 34 drivers are assigned spots in the qualifying order, guaranteeing them spots No. 35 through No. 38 in line.

There are no qualifying groups, so there are no row-by-row lane designations like NASCAR has used in the past. There is also only a single round of qualifying; there is no longer a second round shootout for the pole position.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for Sunday's season finale at Phoenix.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix

1 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



2 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



4 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



5 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



10 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



12 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



13 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



14 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



17 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



18 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



19 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



20 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



21 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



25 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



26 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



30 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



31 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



33 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



34 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



35 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



36 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



37 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



38 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 2 for the live broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!