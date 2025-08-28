NASCAR reporter set for shock return; first time since 2023

Former Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, who served as a pit reporter during Amazon Prime Video's first ever five-race stint as a NASCAR Cup Series broadcast partner this past spring/summer, is set to be back behind the wheel of a race car this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Bayne has not competed in a NASCAR national series since 2023, when he drove in three races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and added a late-season Truck Series start for Rackley W.A.R. at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But this weekend, the 34-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native is set to return to the Truck Series for the first time in nearly two years, and he is set to have the opportunity to drive a competitive truck for TRICON Garage.

Trevor Bayne set for NASCAR return at Darlington

TRICON Garage field five Toyota Tundras full-time, and four are driven by full-time drivers. The fifth, the No. 1 Toyota, has been driven by four drivers so far this year, including William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Lawless Alan, and Brent Crews. Bayne is set to become driver number five.

As of now, this 147-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina, where Bayne has made just one career Truck Series start (2020 with Niece Motorsports), is the only confirmed race on his 2025 schedule.

If that does change, it likely won't be with TRICON Garage, as the No. 1 entry already has a confirmed driver for the remaining six races of the playoffs.

TRICON Garage's seven wins this season all belong to championship leader Corey Heim. Teammates Taylor Gray, Gio Ruggiero, and Toni Breidinger all failed to get into the playoffs.

Bayne has made nine career Truck Series starts and has a career-high finish of second place at Talladega Superspeedway in 2020. He finished in 27th at Darlington in his Truck Series debut that year.

The Sober or Slammer 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 30. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss Trevor Bayne's long-awaited NASCAR return!