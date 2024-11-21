NASCAR: Rumored SHR switch confirmed, final change for 2025
By Asher Fair
When Stewart-Haas Racing announced toward the beginning of the 2024 NASCAR season that they would be shutting down after it ended, the announcement left their four Cup Series drivers and two Xfinity Series drivers searching for new rides.
All six of those drivers have now found new homes, and all six of them are set to compete in the Cup Series next year.
Riley Herbst, who competed for the team in the Xfinity Series, was the sixth and final driver to land a new ride for the 2025 season. He is set to join 23XI Racing in a third car that they are set to run with a charter acquired from Stewart-Haas Racing. The car is set to use the No. 35.
Herbst's teammate, Cole Custer, is set to move to the Cup Series as well, as team owner Gene Haas opted to retain one of the team's four charters to run Haas Factory Team. Custer is set to drive the No. 41 Ford, the car he drove when he competed for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series from 2020 to 2022.
The four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have all gone in different directions.
After four years behind the wheel of the No. 14 Ford, Chase Briscoe is set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing to replace the now-retired Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota.
Ryan Preece is set to join RFK Racing after two years behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford. RFK Racing have expanded from two to three cars after announcing the addition of longtime JTG Daugherty Racing primary sponsor Kroger and the lease of a third charter from Rick Ware Racing.
Josh Berry and Noah Gragson spent just one season behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford and the No. 10 Ford, respectively. Like Preece, they are set to remain with the same manufacturer, but at two different organizations.
Berry is set to replace Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford at Wood Brothers Racing, and though he won't drive the No. 34 Ford, Noah Gragson is set to replace Michael McDowell at Front Row Motorsports. They have also expanded to three cars but have yet to name a third driver. Gragson will likely drive either the No. 36 Ford or the No. 38 Ford.
As for the Haas Factory Team Xfinity Series program, Sam Mayer has joined from JR Motorsports, and Sheldon Creed has joined from Joe Gibbs Racing.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.