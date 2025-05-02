NASCAR takes streaming to the next level with latest announcement

Xumo, the joint venture of Comcast and Carter which offers consumers across the United States a simple, easy way to stream all their favorite shows and movies, is now a proud partner of NASCAR, and it was announced earlier this week that the NASCAR Channel, NASCAR's official FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel, has launched on Xumo Play.

The new channel anchors a new comprehensive hub for all things NASCAR across Xumo’s streaming devices, Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV.

The new NASCAR channel features re-aired races, behind-the-scenes stories from NASCAR Studios, and fan-favorite video podcasts, making it the ultimate destination that brings together NASCAR-related programming available across streaming apps, giving viewers an easy way to dive deep into the culture, history, and adrenaline of the sport.

Additionally, Xumo is set to have a physical presence at several upcoming NASCAR races, beginning with this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly. At the new "Easy Street Pit Stop" hub, fans can change their phones, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and stay cool to recharge throughout the weekend.

We had the chance to speak with Fern Feistel, Vice President of Marketing at Xumo, about the partnership and the strategic element involved in enhancing the deal with the new NASCAR Channel.

NASCAR Xumo partnership Q&A: Fern Feistel

Q: In a day and age that sees streaming become more and more popular, what made this the right time to form this partnership?

A: With streaming becoming an increasingly popular way fans consume the sports they love, this was the perfect time for Xumo and NASCAR to come together. We’re delivering more immersive and meaningful experiences to our users by offering a rich array of NASCAR content, while helping NASCAR extend their digital and streaming reach to engage new and existing fans. This collaboration is all about bringing fans even closer to the sport they love and doing it in a way that’s easy to access and packed with incredible content.

Q: How was the idea of the partnership initiated, and what went into making it a reality?

A: Our partnership began as part of Comcast’s broader renewal with NASCAR, announced in February of this year. As the sport continues to evolve its digital and streaming presence, it was the perfect time for our brands to collaborate. Our priority was to create an enhanced viewing experience that makes it easy for NASCAR fans to access and watch their favorite content, whether it be races, original shows, documentaries, etc.

Editor's note: Comcast's Xfinity brand is a Premier Partner of the top-tier Cup Series and Title Sponsor of the second-level Xfinity Series.

Q: From a broader standpoint, what is the overall goal(s) of this partnership? Where do you see this partnership a few years down the road?

A: Our shared goal is to enhance the overall NASCAR viewing experience for the sport’s passionate fanbase. We’re working together to make the sport more accessible, more engaging and easier to enjoy across every screen, not just on race day, but year-round. We’re excited to work further with NASCAR to grow our digital hub with even more content from live action and classic moments to original series and exclusive content.

Q: At its core, what can Xumo provide the average streaming customer that other popular streaming devices can’t?

A: At Xumo, we stand apart because we don’t just deliver content — we build curated, immersive destinations that allow fans to easily access and discover their favorite content. We’re creating a dedicated NASCAR destination on Xumo devices like the Xumo Stream Box and Xumo TV. The NASCAR hub brings together all content from across services into a seamless, easy-to-access space. It eliminates the need for consumers to search for their favorite races, shows and more across a growing number of streaming apps and services. We’re making it easier than ever for NASCAR fans to access and enjoy content from their favorite sport.

Q: What kind of content can fans expect on the NASCAR FAST Channel?

A: The NASCAR FAST Channel programming includes live events, 2025 full race replays, classic NASCAR races, as well as original programming including daily shows and documentaries. Content is streamed for free 24/7 on Xumo Play.

Q: What kind of at-track activations can fans expect beginning at Texas?

A: We’re bringing the Xumo experience to the track starting with the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Our “Easy Street Pit Stop” will give fans a welcoming place to recharge — whether it’s charging their phones, cooling off, grabbing a snack, or just taking a break from the action. It’s a way for us to engage with fans in-person and make race weekends even more enjoyable

Q: Beyond the initial announcement and weekend activations, how are Xumo and NASCAR going to go about bringing awareness to this partnership over the long term?

A: This announcement is just the beginning of our work with NASCAR. We’re excited to unveil the NASCAR Hub and bring the NASCAR Channel to Xumo Play, which will make it easier than ever for fans to stay connected to the sport they love. We’ll have some further exciting updates to share around our partnership in the coming months tied to marquee NASCAR moments.

Q: Regarding a continued effort to work with NASCAR to grow the brand, will there be any driver or car-specific sponsorships throughout the rest of the season?

A: While our immediate focus is on building an incredible fan experience both through our NASCAR hub and on-site activations, we have plans to leverage our existing relationship through Xfinity/Comcast to engage drivers for tentpole moments down the line.

Any fans interested in Xumo are able to purchase a Xumo Stream Box, a streaming device that is capable of being plugged into any HDMI-compatible TV screen to give fans easy access to go-to streaming services with live TV and on-demand content. Select providers, including Xfinity, also include a Xumo Stream Box with a paid subscription.