NASCAR team changes driver lineup, turns to ex-Hendrick replacement

Myatt Snider has had an interesting month of March, to say the least, when it comes to NASCAR competition. It started out at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he was pit spotting for Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little during the Cup Series race before getting the call to fill in for Alex Bowman, who had fallen ill during the race, at Hendrick Motorsports.

It marked Snider's first ever Cup Series appearance, and two weeks later, he competed for the new Barrett-Cope Racing team in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, that marked his first ever NASCAR national series DNQ.

He return to the team this past weekend at Darlington Raceway, successfully qualified for the race, and finished 33rd, but he did not have any plans to get back behind the wheel of the No. 30 Chevrolet in the near future.

Myatt Snider set for Martinsville return

Baltazar Leguizamon, who made his first start of the season at COTA, had initially been in line to run this weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway for Barrett-Cope Racing, which would have marked his series oval debut.

However, it is Snider who is back on the entry list as the driver of the No. 30 car for Saturday's event instead.

Leguizamon is still lined up to run the No. 30 car in the race at Watkins Glen International in May, but that is subject to change. Snider does not currently have any other starts lined up with the organization beyond this weekend.

Carson Ware is set to compete in the series' next race at Rockingham Speedway next weekend, and Austin J. Hill, who drove the car for the first time this year at Phoenix Raceway, recently landed a seven-race deal. The No. 30 car is still without a confirmed driver for 17 races, which could open the door for Snider to make additional appearances down the road.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of Saturday's NFPA 250 from Martinsville Speedway, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and tune in!