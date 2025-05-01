Beard Motorsports are known for running the superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, and they made their return with Anthony Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet on Sunday at Talladega after failing to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Alfredo finished in 30th place at Talladega, though it was bumped up to 28th after RFK Racing's Ryan Preece and Team Penske's Joey Logano lost their top five finishing spots due to disqualifications.

It still matched Beard Motorsports' worst finish in the Cup Series since Austin Hill's July 2023 DNF at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a quasi-superspeedway where they had never previously competed and have not competed since. Hill also finished in 28th place at Michigan International Speedway later in the season.

Beard Motorsports back at Texas, but with a new driver

Beard Motorsports have never made back-to-back starts in the Cup Series since they made their series debut in 2014, but that trend is set to come to an end this weekend, and it is set to end with a visit to an intermediate track in Texas Motor Speedway.

Jesse Love, who made his Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway last month, is set to drive the No. 62 Chevrolet in Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

The No. 62 Chevrolet is one of two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list this weekend, with the other being the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. Chad Finchum is set to make his season debut for the MBM Motorsports organization.

Further starts have not been confirmed for Beard Motorsports for later this season, but it is expected that Alfredo will return for at least the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in August and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega in October. He recorded a career-high sixth place finish at Talladega in 2024.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4.