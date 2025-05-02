NASCAR team, driver not returning after season-high finish at Talladega

Even before RFK Racing's Ryan Preece and Team Penske's Joey Logano were disqualified, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley scored his top finish of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a 34th place effort at Talladega Superspeedway.

Their disqualifications promoted him to 32nd, which was his and the team's best finish since he recorded a 27th place effort at the same venue back in October.

But neither NY Racing Team nor Yeley will be returning for this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly at Texas Motor Speedway.

NY Racing Team, J.J. Yeley not competing at Texas

NY Racing Team have never made a Cup Series start at Texas, though they did try (and fail) to qualify there twice. They did so with Scott Riggs in 2013 and Yeley in 2014.

No further starts have been confirmed for NY Racing Team or Yeley beyond this past weekend's Jack Link's 500, but it is expected that they will add to their schedule after making nine starts, the most in team history, last year.

There are still two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval.

Beard Motorsports, which fielded the No. 62 Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo at Talladega, are set to field the No. 62 car for Jesse Love on Sunday, and Garage 66, which most recently competed at Bristol Motor Speedway with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, are set to field the No. 66 car for Chad Finchum.

Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly live from Texas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4.