Spire Motorsports entered the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series with a total of four full-time entries, including two that were to be driven by full-time drivers and two others that were to be shared by a number of drivers, including Kyle Busch, throughout the year.

Things have changed quite significantly head of the regular season finale at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

Rajah Caruth remains the team's full-time driver of the No. 71 Chevrolet, and the No. 7 Chevrolet is still set to be driven by a number of drivers on a rotating basis, with this weekend's start going to Sammy Smith, same as this past weekend's at Watkins Glen International.

Spire Motorsports drop from four to three trucks

But the No. 77 Chevrolet, which has been driven full-time by reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Andres Perez de Lara, has seen a change, as Perez de Lara was released by the team after the race at Watkins Glen and has since landed with Niece Motorsports.

Perez de Lara had recorded only two top 10 finishes this season, with a top finish of seventh place at Martinsville Speedway in March.

The team's other full-time shared entry was the No. 07 Chevrolet, and after Busch's fifth and final Truck Series start of the year at Watkins Glen, Corey LaJoie, who drove the truck at Michigan International Speedway in June, was set to take over this weekend at Richmond and drive the No. 07 truck full-time throughout the remainder of the year.

LaJoie is still set to close out the year with Spire Motorsports, but in the No. 77 truck. The team have downsized from four full-time trucks to three, and the No. 07 truck will not be entered throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

The owner points from the No. 07 truck have been transferred to the No. 77 truck.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the eero 250 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday, August 15 from Richmond Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the short track action!